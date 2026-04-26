Sonepur: A recent audit report prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed significant irregularities in the granting of permission for the sale of land belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Subarnapur and Kendrapara districts.

Under the Odisha Land Reforms Act, restrictions are in place to prevent the transfer of SC and ST land to non-SC/ST individuals, with sub-divisional officers authorised to approve such transactions only under specific conditions.

However, the audit found these safeguards being repeatedly bypassed. According to the findings, between 2018 and 2023, a total of 1,287 cases were cleared in which 661.073 acres of SC/ST land were permitted for sale to people from the general category.

Of this, 557.256 acres belonged to SC families and 104.808 acres to ST families. A detailed scrutiny of 528 sampled cases revealed serious procedural lapses in 335 instances, affecting 378 acres of land.

The audit further highlights that permissions were often granted without proper verification of supporting documents.

Applications citing reasons such as medical treatment, marriage expenses, higher education, debt repayment, housing and business needs were approved even when adequate proof was missing.

In several cases, medical claims were supported only by minimal paperwork such as outpatient slips, while in others no documentary evidence was provided at all.

The report also notes violations of existing government directives, including earlier instructions discouraging land sales for marriage purposes.

Despite concerns raised by subordinate revenue and welfare officials in some cases, approvals were still granted by sub-divisional authorities.

The CAG has recommended that the findings be included in its draft report, citing serious administrative failures and lack of due diligence.

Residents of the affected districts are now awaiting action from the state government against officials found responsible for the irregularities.

The Odisha government is yet to issue an official response to the audit findings.