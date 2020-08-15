Bhubaneswar: The 74th Independence Day ceremony was celebrated at Unit III Exhibition Ground here where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoisted the national flag.

This was the first time the ceremony was celebrated sans public, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to the people of the state, CM Patnaik first reminisced freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Moulana Azad, Dr Ambedkar, Utkalmani Pandi Gopabandhu Das, Veer Surendra Sai, Saheed Laxman Naik, Gopabandhu Choudhary, Nabakrushna Choudhary, Maa Ramadevi, Malati Choudhary, Parbati Giri, Dr. Harakrushna Mahtaba and Biju Pattnaik and their contribution.

He also paid tributes to martyred soldiers and COVID warriors who are fighting against the virus from the front.

In his address, he urged people to put up a brave fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile five plasma banks have been opened in the state. “Patients are now receiving plasma therapy. None in the state would be deprived of COVID treatment due to lack money. Each and every life is valuable to us and it has been our mantra to provide equal healthcare facilities to all,” he stressed.

The service the COVID warriors are providing is outstanding. If the nation’s fatality rate has come down today, it is due to these warriors, he asserted.

Coronavirus has emerged as a challenge not for only India but also for the entire world. It has hugely affected education, health, economical, tourism and transport sectors. Crores of people have lost their livelihood. The situation will improve only when a vaccine is available for common people. And I have faith that we will come out as winner in the battle against the virus, he said.

On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, CM Patnaik took to his twitter handle to extend his wishes to all.

