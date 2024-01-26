Bhubaneswar: Governor Raghubar Das unfurled the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries at Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.

On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, Das received the Guard of honour while the parade was led by IPS officer AB Shilpa.

The state-level parade featured 64 contingents, including the ITBP, CRPF, BSF, Fire, ODRAF, Odisha Home Guard, RPF, and Sainik School Police Band.

Worth mentioning, Jharkhand Police joined the Republic Day parade in Bhubaneswar.