Baleswar: The 776-year-old Raibania fort in Balasore district is one of the major tourist spots in north Odisha. But it draws a few tourists, according to locals, because of lack of publicity and infrastructure.

Tourists and locals feel sad as the ancient edifice is left to wallow in neglect, uncared and unprotected.

Locals link the site to the Mahabharata-era. They say the fort belonged to King Virat of Matsya Desha.

As per Kolkata-based researcher Dr Ashok Mitra, it was the biggest fort in the entire eastern India. Spread over six square miles, it was a five-cornered colossal structure, encircled by massive walls on which a horseman could ride easily to keep a watch on enemies and surrounded by ditches with ferocious creatures.

The fort had three gates – the eastern one was called Singhadwar, the western one Hatidwara and the southern one Sunamukhidwar. Remains of only two gates could be seen now.

The fort had played an important role during the rule of Odia kings in thwarting invaders and establishing dominance of Odia kings in West Bengal.

Bengal ruler Tughral Tughan Khan had fought with Utkal King Narasingh Dev for four years from 1243. Then a massive chunk of Bengal came under Utkal. The area remained under Utkal dominance until the death of Mukunda Dev in 1568. Later, the area came under the Afghans, the Moghuls and the Marathas.

Fakir Mohan Senapati had mentioned the magnificence of the fort in his novel ‘Lachhma’. Legendary poet Godabarish Mishra had eulogised the Raibania fort in one of his poems.

The fort has several structural remains of Sri Sri Jaychandi temple, Jagannath temple, observation towers and over 50 ponds. The British had built a building called Nilakotha near one of the ponds named Nandika.

There are other places of archaeological importance near the fort. They are Damdami Pola, Badabadi, Jodahaladia Kuan, Kabatghati and Hatigada. Locals alleged that due to negligence of the Archaeological Survey of India, the state archaeology department and the state government, a treasure trove of tourism has been given a short shrift.

The government has sanctioned Rs 80 lakh for reconstruction of the Jagannath temple on the fort’s premises, but its work has been left incomplete. A part of the fort was damaged due to a canal digging for the Subarnarekha renovation project. Locals said that the government should take proactive steps for preservation of the ancient fort. Already a lot has been lost to gangs from West Bengal that stole whatever precious things were left in the ruins.

It may be mentioned here that to reach Raibania fort one should cross the 35-km-long road which is itself in a pathetic condition.

Researcher Srikant Charan Mohapatra said more needs to be done to develop the tourist spot. The government should take steps for the development of fort which will help in enhancing the socio-economic status of the poor tribal leaving near the fort, added Mohapatra.