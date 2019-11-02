Bali Yatra, or voyage to Bali, marks the day when the ‘Sadhabas’, ancient Odia mariners, used to sail to the south-east Asian islands of Bali, Java, Sumatra, and Borneo (now part of Indonesia) and Sri Lanka for trade. These voyages also resulted in a cultural connect

Cuttack: In the maritime history of India, Kalinga or Odisha played a significant role in improving commercial and cultural relationship with many South-eastern countries, Rome and even much of Africa. The geographical positioning of the state with an adjacent Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean beyond helped flourish the commercial activities and forge foreign relations. It is said that the relationship between Odisha and Bali Island can be traced back to four hundred years ago.

The maritime traders who were called ‘Sadhabas’ used huge-mast wooden ships ‘Boita’ for seafaring and travelled to Bali, Java, Sumatra, and Borneo, in Indonesia, and to Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Persia.

Meteorologically speaking, in Odisha, immediately after the southwest monsoon, the northwest monsoon sets in and is conducive for the seafarers’ journey on the Bay of Bengal. Coincidentally, this time of the year is also the culmination of the most auspicious month of ‘Kartika’ in the Hindu calendar. The auspicious day to start the journey was the full moon of Kartika (Kartik purnima) in October-November. This is known as Bali Yatra, meaning journey to the Bali island.

In this context, many cultural enthusiasts have created ‘Kalinga Bali Sangam’ forum to strengthen the bilateral relations. However, founder of Gandhi Puri ashram and ‘Kalinga Bali Sangam’, Agasta Indra Udyan, has stressed for the need of more government aid for the upcoming ‘Bali Yatra’ at Cuttack. “Bali Yatra is a symbol of great tradition between two countries, Indonesia and India, especially Bali and state of Odisha. It should get recognition not only in India but all over the world. We should proudly project and highlight our international links,” he said.

As a result over the years, Bali has become an integral part of Kalinga in terms of its culture, economy and social practices. For instance, the Sambalpuri style of weaving – tie and dye is very close to ‘Patola’ style of dressmaking in Bali. A section of Balinese Brahmins called themselves ‘Brahmin- Boudha –Kalinga’. Interestingly, Lord Jagannath is frequently mentioned in many Balinese prayers. The festival of ‘Makar Sankranti’ is also celebrated in this island nation with pomp and gaiety, and scriptures Ramayana and Mahabharata are held in great reverence. It may be mentioned here that many Indonesians believe Lord Rama was born in Indonesia as the original name of Indonesia’s second largest city ‘Yog Jakarta’ was ‘Ajodhya’.

During the Kalinga war led by Ashoka, many people from Odisha migrated and settled down in Java, Indonesia. So in many ways Indonesia is more Indian than India itself like ancient Japan is more Chinese than China itself. Another instance is the counterpart of Air India is named Garuda Airways!

A point worth mentioning here is that the former Chief Minister of Odisha, Late Biju Patnaik is the only Indian to have been awarded with the ‘Bhumi Putra’, equivalent to the ‘Bharat Ratna’ in India for his services in rescuing the national leaders and freedom fighters of Indonesia.

“The state government of Odisha should give more push to Kalinga Bali Yatra and as a Balinese I believe through art we can connect people’s hearts. This time I’m with two Balinese dance groups from 6 to 15 November,” concluded Agasta Indra Udyan.