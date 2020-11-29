Berhampur: In a major breakthrough, Aska police in Ganjam district Sunday arrested eight hardcore criminals. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also seized from their possession.

According to Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai, the police were tipped off about the presence of a gang of dacoits at Gangapur area. As part of the drive against criminals, a special team has been formed. Acting on the tip-off, Aska IIC Prashant Sahu and the IICs of Badagada and Dharakote police stations and other team members raided the place where the dacoits were hiding and nabbed them.

Police seized 10 pistols, 53 rounds of ammunition, 13 crude bombs, other sharp weapons and four bikes from their possession.

The gang was involved in several crimes including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity and theft in the Gangapur area, SP Rai informed. He added that the drive against criminals will be intensified in future.

PNN