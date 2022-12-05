Bhadrak: An eight-hour bandh called by the Congress from 6.00am to 2.00pm completely disrupted life in Bhadrak Monday. The Congress had called the bandh demanding university status for the Bhadrak Autonomous College here and establishment of a medical college.

Shops, offices, schools, colleges and other institutions remained closed during the tenure of the bandh. At the time of writing this copy, some shops and markets have opened. Vehicular movement also came to a grinding halt as party workers staged road blockade at various junctions. The worst sufferers were vehicles on the national highway that passes through this town. Many vehicles were stranded for hours due to the protests. The agitators also resorted to picketing at several places in the town.

Congress leader Nalinikant Mohanty told mediapersons that while the Odisha government is setting up medical colleges in many districts, it is ignoring Bhadrak district. Mohanty pointed out that the party will continue to hold protests if the demands are not met. He alleged that that the government is neglecting Bhadrak district.

Other leaders of the party warned of intensifying the agitation and staging protests in front of the Assembly in Bhubaneswar. They said that it is high time that the district gets its dues soon.