Bhopal/Shahdol: Eight infants have died during treatment at the district hospital at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh in the last four days. The death of the eight infants has prompted the Madhya Pradesh government to launch an inquiry, officials said Tuesday.

The infants had been admitted to the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the hospital. This information was given by Shahdol’s CMHO Dr Rajesh Pandey. The deaths took place between November 27 and 30, he said.

Two of them, referred for treatment from Anuppur district, died Monday night. Pandey stated that the oldest of the deceased infants was four months old.

Currently 33 children are admitted in the SNCU while eight are being treated in the PICU, Dr Pandey said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered Monday night an inquiry into the deaths. The chief minister has asked officials to find out if negligence of the medical staff was responsible for the deaths of the infants. Chouhand has also said that if necessary, specialist doctors be sent from Jabalpur to Shahdol.

Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said additional chief secretary, Health department, has been asked to get the deaths investigated and submit a report.