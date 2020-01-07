Jajpur: At least eight people were injured after a private bus they were travelling in skidded off the road near Mendha of Golkunda panchayat under Bari block in Jajpur district Tuesday morning.

Hearing cries and commotion, local people rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the injured ones to Dharmasala primary health centre (PHC).

According to the police sources, the bus named ‘Maa Mangala’, plies between Golkunda and Cuttack and it was heading towards Cuttack when the accident took place. As the bus was nearing Mendha, the driver lost control, leading to the mishap.

Further investigation is on.

PNN