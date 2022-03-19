Tumkuru (Karnataka): As many as 8 persons were killed and 25 seriously injured after a private bus they were travelling in turned turtle in Palavalli Katte village near Pavagada town in Tumakuru district of Karnataka Saturday.

According to police, several persons have suffered critical injuries and are battling for life in the hospital.

The private bus was going to YN Hosakote town from Pavagada. The mishap took place after the driver of the vehicle lost control over the bus.

The injured have been rushed to Tumakuru hospital. The Pavagada police have reached the spot and is investigating the case.

The preliminary investigations have suggested that the negligence and rash driving by the driver is the reason for the accident.

According to police, more than 100 passengers were travelling in the bus belonging to SVT Travels. The dead bodies of the deceased were found strewn all over the road.