Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At least eight people have been killed in a massive fire at a private hospital in this city of Madhya Pradesh. Visuals from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building. The toll may rise as it is still not clear as to how many people are still trapped inside. News Agency PTI however, has put the toll at four with nine being injured.

The fire broke out at the ‘New Life Multi-speciality Hospital’ near Damoh Naka area of this city in the afternoon. Five patients and three hospital staff were killed in the fire. More than a dozen people are also injured, police said.

“It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital,” Akhilesh Gaur, Jabalpur’s Chief Superintendent of police said. He also said that the fire has been put out. He also said that prima facie the fire may have occurred due to short circuit.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the fire.

