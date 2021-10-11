Kathmandu: Eight people were killed on the spot Monday when the jeep they were travelling in fell 100 metres from a high-altitude trekking spot in Nepal’s Kaski district, officials said. The vehicle was about to complete its 40-km-long journey from Pokhara city to Ghandruk, 200 km west of capital Kathmandu. However, the driver of the vehicle lost control in the Kalabhir area and plunged 100 metres below in the hillside, officials said.

Eight persons, including the driver, died on the spot. There was only one survivor, who was admitted to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It should be stated here that Ghandruk (2,012 metres) is a well-known trekking spot. All passengers in the car were youths on a trekking expedition, which was to begin from Ghandruk. Villagers reported the matter to the police and helped them rescue the only survivor from the wreckage.