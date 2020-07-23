Kanas: Eight years after being separated from her family members, a differently-abled minor girl from Andhra Pradesh reunited with her family members, thanks to the efforts of some social activists.

Marma, daughter of Parameswaram, a resident of Badagutulipalli village in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, wrongly boarded a train and reached Puri. This incident happened about eight years ago.

Seeing her beg at the railway station, members of the district child welfare committee rescued her and made provisions for her rehabilitation at a deaf and dumb residential school at Daya Vihar under Kanas block July 20, 2012.

As a result of attention and consistent treatment at the residential school, she managed to better her hearing and speech abilities to a great extent after which she was shifted to child care section run by the same organization.

As the days passed by, the staff at the child care section came to know that Marma hails from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. An exercise was thereafter initiated to reunite her with her family members.

District child protection officer Manoj Kumar Tripathy, district child welfare committee, chairman, Mahavir Rudra Narayan contacted the chairman and furnished the necessary details about the girl.

They, in turn, gathered all information about Marma’s family and shared them with their counterparts in Puri. The efforts ended with a happy note as Marma’s brother R Rajendra and M Mani could finally meet their sister, after a long gap of eight years July 20.

