Kanish: A market complex at Kanish Haat under Rangailuda block in Ganjam district remains a non-starter even though it was inaugurated eight years back. Call it stark indifference of BeMC or lack of willingness, the market complex is yet to be made functional.

BeMC authorities had decided to construct the market complex to rehabilitate evicted local shopkeepers. As many as 26 shops were constructed at a cost of Rs3 lakh.

The newly-constructed complex was inaugurated by then local MP Sidhant Mohapatra near Kanish market November 11, 2010. But not a single shop has been allotted to shop-keepers who applied and deposited money for the same.

“We have been demanding allotment of shops for long but no action has been initiated,” said a local shop-keeper who has been running from pillar to post for a platform at the market complex after his makeshift shop was demolished by the district administration.

“If the shops are allotted to us, we would be able to run our business smoothly,” he added

Besides being used by the locals in many ways and for various purposes including parking of vehicles, selling of chips and sand, the unused market complex, which even lacks basic facilities like electricity and water supply, has turned into a haven for anti-socials.

Sources said eight months back, sub-collector had instructed the sarpanch of Kanish Grampanchyat to distribute the shops to the needy shop keepers as soon as possible.

Following the notice of the Grampanhyat office, 220 shopkeepers had applied and deposited Rs 100 each as the deposit form fee for availing shops at the market complex.

The district administration has been spending big for the maintenance of the market complex like colouring the shops. Local shopkeepers alleged that it was the negligence of the district administration that is to blame for loss of revenue as the shops are not allotted to the shopkeepers.

When asked, Kanish grampanchyat’s sarapanch Jayadev said the platforms could not be allotted due to some litigations and related complicacies.

Kanish panchyat executive officer T Tarini said as the state government is issuing different guidelines at different times it has been difficult for us to allot shops to shopkeepers.

Utter negligence: Not a single shop has been allotted to shop-keepers who applied and deposited money for the same

Local shop-keepers have been running from pillar to post for a platform at the market complex after their makeshift shop was demolished by the district administration.