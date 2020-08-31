Bhubaneswar: In compliance with the directions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on making all government to citizen (G2C) services online before October 2, more than 80 per cent of the citizen-centric services have been made ready for online rollout.

This was revealed at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in virtual mode at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Monday.

Sources said around 223 G2C services have been prioritised under 5T framework for online delivery. A sub-committee was formed under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner SC Mohapatra to sort out the issues relating to interface application among software systems of various departments.

Taking a department-wise review of the progress made so far, Tripathy directed the departments to integrate their online system with www.odishaone.gov.in portal to make it easy for the people.

It was decided that this common portal would have the features like online appeal and online revision. Citizens can lodge online appeal if they do not get the service asked for within the specified time period as per Odisha Right to Public Services Act, an official said.

Outlining the utilities of this common portal, IT secretary Manoj Mishra said, “It is an integrated service delivery framework both through self and common service centre (CSC) mode. It has been designed in such a way that various departmental applications can utilise this framework irrespective of their level of automation.” Citizens would access online services of various departments through this portal, he said.

All departments were instructed to develop mobile apps for the online services and make those available through mobile phones.

Further, Tripathy directed to link the system with state dashboard through ‘application programme interface’ (API) for monitoring of the actual service delivery at higher levels as per ‘Mo Sarkar’ principles.

The Chief Secretary emphatically said that the departments should ensure that people do not run to government offices to get the services that they are entitled to as per the Public Service Act, 2012.

It was decided in the meeting that online service delivery system would also be integrated with business reform action plan both at the state and district levels for online delivery of government to business (G2B) services for improving the business climate in the state.