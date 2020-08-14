Koraput: Police seized 800 kg of marijuana from two places and arrested two persons for their involvement in smuggling of the contraband in this district Friday. Those arrested have been identified as residents of Jamjadi village under Boipariguda block in Koraput district.

Sources said, that Boipariguda police intercepted an SUV which was travelling at high speed. Feeling something amiss, police then searched the vehicle only to find 511 kilograms of ganja stashed inside it. The contraband along with the vehicle was seized and two persons were arrested for trying to smuggle ganja.

The arrested duo when interrogated revealed that they were taking the ganja from Mahulput village under Boipariguda tehsil to Jeypore.

In a similar development, Lamtaput police during patrolling also seized three quintals of marijuana from a vehicle at a place near Sagar village. However, the driver and helper of the vehicle managed to give the cops a slip. The police pegged the value of the seized contraband at around Rs30 lakh.

