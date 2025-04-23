Bengaluru: All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the central government to use its full strength to hunt down the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

He further demanded, “We also expect the government to hold discussions with all political parties and address the challenge of terrorism in the spirit of consensus.”

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru Wednesday, Kharge said, “At this moment, we stand united with the government. Together, we must fight such incidents, terrorists, and anyone who stands against us. Whether they are terrorists or other agencies, we will remain united to protect the country, its unity, and its integrity. We urge the government to deploy all its strength to track down and eliminate the terrorists.”

“It has been nearly 22 hours since the incident. The government must do everything possible to reassure tourists and ensure confidence in the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir,” he demanded.

“This is a direct attack on the Indian state. The entire nation is in shock. A Pakistani terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility. We must give a fitting response. In this matter, we stand united and will fight together. But there must be real action, not just claims without proper planning and execution,” the Congress chief stated.

“I have received a lot of information, but right now it is not necessary to disclose everything. I am here to strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. Home Minister Amit Shah has informed me that strong action will be taken in the affected area,” Kharge said.

Referring to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, he added, “The yatra is just a few days away. A similar incident took place during the yatra in the past. The government, along with the state authorities, must take all necessary precautions. Pilgrims heading to Amarnath should be provided with strong protection, and security must be tightened.”

“It is a very unfortunate incident that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The dastardly killing of innocent, unsuspecting tourists by terrorists Tuesday around 2.30 p.m. has deeply hurt, shocked, and saddened all of us. The Congress party unequivocally condemns the act of terror and holds those responsible in the strongest terms. This is a direct assault on the unity and integrity of our nation. Since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000, this is among the most brazen and outrageous attacks by terrorists and separatists,” Kharge stated.

“We firmly reiterate that those who murder unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be called human. Late last evening, I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah while he was in Kashmir. I also spoke to Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the local Pradesh Congress Committee President and the Leader of Opposition from our party there,” he said.

“In such situations, it is not about who did more or who did better. We are all one. We are fully committed to cooperating with the Government of India,” Kharge maintained.

“Do not show any sympathy, and without lapsing time, if the action is taken, it would send out a message to the whole country. The fear will come from terrorists who might be in Pakistan or somewhere else,” Kharge urged.

“This is not a time for partisan politics. It is a moment of collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost their lives and for their grieving families. Tourists from various parts of the country were present,” he emphasised.

“Once the necessary actions are taken and full information is available, my request to the Government of India is to convene an all-party meeting and seek suggestions. This is not a political issue, and we do not wish to politicise the tragedy when our unarmed citizens have been killed. The government should immediately call a meeting so that all parties can offer their inputs. Whatever is useful can be taken forward, and whatever is not feasible can be set aside,” he suggested.

“But the sentiment must be that we all stand united. All parties stand behind the government and will cooperate,” he insisted.

“The Congress party is committed to coordination and cooperation with the government to eliminate terrorism at its roots. We have consistently opposed terrorism and separatism. Our top leaders have even sacrificed their lives in this fight. We have always stood for the unity of the nation, and we will continue to do so,” he concluded.

IANS