Mumbai: Many veteran actresses made a fantastic comeback in Hindi cinema this year. These actresses mostly dominated the 70s to 80s. The special thing is that two of these actresses will be seen together in the film Panipat, which has many stars besides Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

Read to know the beautiful actresses of 80’s:

Padmini Kolhapuri: Padmini, who played an important role in Rajesh Khanna’s superhit film Sautan, is going to come back with ‘Panipat’. She is playing the character of Gopika Bai, wife of Peshwa Nana Saheb. Gopika Bai wanted her son Vishwasrao to shine in the battle against Ahmad Shah Abdali while the Peshwa selected Sadashiv Rao Bhau to lead the joint-Maratha forces.

Zeenat Aman: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who has been away from the big screen for a quite a long time, is bouncing back to Hindi film with Ashutosh Gowariker’s upcoming directorial venture Panipat. Zeenat is going to work with Ashutosh Gowariker after 30 years in this film. In this film Zeenat will be seen playing the role of Sakina Begum.

Amrita Singh: Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Badla’ was released this year. Amrita Singh came back after two years with this film. In this film, Amrita played Rani Kaur. Amrita Singh who was last seen as the loud and choosy Punjabi mother in 2 states, in Bachchan’s movie she had played a client and lawyer duo in ‘Badla’.

Celina Jaitley: Celina Jaitley made her Hindi film debut in the year 2003 with the film ‘Janasheen’. Celina is going to come back to Hindi film once again. Celina’s comeback film is titled ‘A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Seasons Greetings’. Celina is going to come back after seven years with this film. The shooting of the film has been completed.

PNN