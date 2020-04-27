Chhatrapur: Reports sent by the medicine store owners of Ganjam districtto the local drug inspectors of their respective areas said that as many as 81 people have shown COVID-19 symptoms.

The information was declared by Ganjam District administration Monday.

April 22, Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had made it mandatory for all private pharmacists (drug houses) of the district to maintain a record of addresses and contact numbers of the persons buying medicines from their shops.

Accordingly, the drug house owners started collecting all the data and have been submitting their reports to the drug inspector.

The reports said that within the last three days a total of 7,742 patients or their relatives had purchased medicines from 488 drug houses in the district.

From the recorded data, it is understood that as many as 81 patients have symptoms akin to those of COVID-19. Of them, 16 are suffering from respiratory problems, related ailments and the rest 65 have developed flu like symptoms.

PNN