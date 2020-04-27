Khaira: The Balasore district headquarters hospital and Khaira Government Hospital Medical Teams together have collected the swab samples of 81 people living at quarantine centres as a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus.

Earlier the Khaira block administration had collected swab samples of 21 people. And Sunday the block administration had collected swab samples of 60 more who had returned from outside the state to the quarantine centres.

The medical teams have already covered the quarantine centres at Makhanpur, Antara, Jhinkiria, Kurunta, Manitri, Gagandhuli, Sundira, Gandibedu, Gobindapur and Sarugaon Grampanchyats under Khaira block.

BDO Debendra Prasad Bal said that the swab samples will be sent to Bhubaneswar for testing. And the reports will arrive within two days, added Bal.

Notably, five new COVID-19 positive cases included four women aged between 22 and 55 and a 27-year-old youth, have were reported from Balasore district Monday morning. All had mild symptoms and were under home quarantine, the district administration said.

PNN