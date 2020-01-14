New Delhi: Filmmaker Kabir Khan who is making the movie 83 based on India’s maiden World Cup in 1983 win has goofed up regarding facts on the game. The cricket fans have taken the responsibility of correcting Kabir.

In a recent interview to a film-specific website, Kabir has been quoted as saying that India never won a World Cup game before they defeated West Indies in a group game in the 1983 edition of the tournament. However, this is wrong.

Talking about how Indian cricket team were seen as a bunch of underdogs back in 1983 by the English media, Kabir said the expectations were very low.

“Till 1983, India had never won a single match in the history of World Cup. And the World cup had been on since 1975. Also, the West Indies had not lost single match in the history of the World Cup till then. The first match of the World Cup in 1983 was India vs West Indies where they actually defeated the West Indies, which was a big upset,” Kabir has been quoted as saying.

The fact however, is that in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1975, India had defeated East Africa by 10 wickets. India lost to England and New Zealand, the other teams in the group and were knocked out of the tournament.

The erroneous statement irked crickets fans even more as Kabir is currently in-charge of 83. Many of them took to Twitter to correct Kabir.

“Do you even know what are you talking about ??,” wrote one. Another shared the facts, “India has won before 83 also bina knowledge ke kaahe movie bana e lag jaate ho. Ye toh pata hoga na ke India ki taraf se first hat-trick kisne li thi ya wo bhi ni pata n then ur making movie on cricket. (Why are you making movies without any knowledge? Do you even know who got the first hattrick from India?) Bollywood again becoming best at being dumb,” wrote another user.

83 is based on Kapil Dev, the former World Cup-winning captain, has Ranveer Singh essaying his role. It also stars Deepika Padukone playing the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev. The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar.

PNN & Agencies