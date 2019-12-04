Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have arrested 8,583 people in the last three months for drunk driving under the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

These arrests were made during the months of September, October and November, DGP Satyajit Mohanty said, adding that the Odisha Police’s drive against drunken driving will be intensified in the coming days.

While 2,394 people were arrested in September for driving under the influence of alcohol, 3,462 had been held in October and 2,727 in November, an official release issued by the state Police headquarters said.

The highest number of the drunk drivers arrested were in Ganjam district (1,799) followed by Mayurbhanj (1061), Jajpur (886), Angul (559), Dhenkanal (335), Sambalpur (276), Berhampur (261), Gajapati (256), Sundargarh (227).

The number of drunk drivers in the Urban Police District (UPD) of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack is 20 and 147 respectively.

Under the rules, if alcohol content exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml of blood or the drug consumed makes the driver incapable of exercising proper control over the vehicle, the concerned driver will be arrested. Within two hours of the arrest, the arrestee will be subjected to a medical test by a registered medical practitioner for the purpose of collection of the specimen of his blood.

PNN