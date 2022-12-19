Baripada: Following a directive from the Board of Revenue (BoR), a total of 86 hamlets in Mayurbhanj district will soon be declared as Revenue Villages. The Revenue and Disaster Management department has prepared all the formalities for this purpose. Residents of these 86 hamlets had been demanding for a long time the Revenue Village status, in the absence of which they were deprived of various facilities. With the addition of these 86 hamlets as Revenue Villages, the total number of such villages in the district will go up to 4,082.

Currently, there are 3,996 Revenue Villages spread across 30 tehsils of the district. The geographical, demographic, and other data of these hamlets will be uploaded in the ‘bhulekh portal’ of the Revenue and Disaster Management department. Besides, land pattas and land records of the new Revenue Villages will also be modified.

Sources in the ADM (Revenue) office said that the district administration had identified 252 hamlets and a detailed report had been forwarded to the Revenue and Disaster Management department to provide the status of revenue villages a few months back. However, 86 hamlets have got the approval while the remaining 166 have missed out.