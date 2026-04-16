Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday announced the Class X board exam results, with Odisha recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.66 per cent.

In the region-wise pass percentage, Bhubaneswar region got 94.67 per cent.

Students across Bhubaneswar delivered an outstanding performance, with several schools in the City achieving a 100 per cent pass rate along with exceptional individual scores, reaffirming the city’s reputation as a hub of academic excellence.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated all students who appeared for the examinations and extended his best wishes for their future.

In his message, he encouraged students to remain confident and determined regardless of their results, urging them to face life’s challenges with courage and maintain a positive outlook.

Emphasising perseverance and dedication, he expressed confidence that students would continue to bring pride to both the state and the nation.

Mother’s Public School, Bhubaneswar, has reached new heights in academic excellence this year, with all 299 students who appeared for the examination securing a 100 per cent pass result. Of them, 179 students scored 90 per cent or above.

Teena Rath emerged as the state topper with a perfect score of 500/500, followed closely by Akshit Samal, who secured an impressive 99.8 per cent.

SAI International School (SIS) and SAI International Residential School (SIRS) once again demonstrated exceptional academic standards, maintaining their record of 100 per cent first-division results.

At SIS, Priyansu Pritis Dash topped the school with an outstanding 99.6 per cent, followed closely by Soham Mishra with 99.4 per cent.

The school reported that all students scored above 60 per cent, with 43.2 per cent securing above 95 per cent, 69.4 per cent above 90 per cent, and 94.3 per cent above 75 per cent.

The overall school average stood at an impressive 90.6 per cent. Students of SIRS also delivered commendable results, with Priyal Gupta leading at 99.2 per cent, followed by Ashvika Sarawogi at 98.8 per cent.

The school recorded 100 per cent of students scoring above 60 per cent, with 24.2 per cent above 95 per cent and 46.1 per cent above 90 per cent.

The overall average stood at 87.25 per cent.

Students from the SAI group also achieved remarkable subject-wise results, with 32 students scoring a perfect 100 in Mathematics, 21 in Science, 23 in Social Studies, and five in English.

SAI International Education Group Chairperson Silpi Sahoo said the results reflect “perseverance, purpose, and the strength of a nurturing academic ecosystem,” adding that the institution focuses on holistic development beyond academic scores.

KIIT International School also reported excellent results, with Adweya Sarangi emerging as the school topper with 99.8 per cent.

Swastika Mishra secured the second position with 99.4 per cent.

The school achieved a 100 per cent first-division result, with 70 per cent of students scoring above 90 per cent. In the SEN Global category, Satwik Santosh Tripathy led with 95.4 per cent.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated the students and credited the school’s consistent success to its high-quality education system and dedicated faculty.

BJEM School celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate among its 251 students. Notably, 90 students scored above 90 per cent, while 90 per cent of students secured first division.

Kalpita Sabat emerged as the school topper with 99.8 per cent (499/500), followed by Koyal Routray with 99.4 per cent.

Sagarika Priyadarsini Mishra, Shreyansh Pati, and Afeefa Tasneem jointly secured the third position with 99 per cent.

Students of the ODM Education Group delivered an outstanding performance, achieving remarkable academic success across its institutions.

A total of 312 ODM students appeared for the examination, with three students—Kumari Samudhi Maharana, Kumari Advita Panda, and Ashuman Mohanty—emerging as school toppers by securing an impressive 99.6 per cent.

Close behind, five students—Kumari Sanjita Samal, Kumari Kabya Priyadarshani, Kumari Dibyashi Mohapatra, Shreyasham Swain, and Ankit Anurag Nayak—secured the second position with 99.4 per cent.

The school recorded exceptional overall results, with 14 students scoring above 99 per cent. Similarly, at ODM Global School, Janmeya Gond topped with 98 per cent.

The school also reported strong academic outcomes, with seven students scoring above 95 per cent.

ODM Educational Group Chairman Satyabrata Minaketan congratulated the students for their achievements and expressed gratitude to teachers and parents for their continued support and dedication.

Students of St. Xavier’s High School also delivered an outstanding performance.

With a flawless 100 per cent pass result, the school continues to shine brightly.

Sriya Samantray topped the school with 99 per cent. Nearly 95 per cent of the students secured above 60 per cent, and more than 50 students achieved scores above 90 per cent. DPS Kalinga celebrated its resounding success in the exams.

Anwesha Mohanty secured an exceptional 99.8 per cent, earning the distinction of Second National and state topper. Akshara Rai stood second in the school with 99.4 per cent.

Anupam Sahoo, Anurag Singh, and Janwi Behera jointly secured the third position with 99.2 per cent, while Ashneel Routray secured the fourth position with 99 per cent.

In total, 102 students scored 90 per cent or above. Several students achieved perfect scores (100) in subjects including English, Mathematics, General Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, Hindi, Odia, and Information Technology.

DAV Public School, Unit VIII, recorded an impressive school average of 88.19 per cent in the CBSE Class X results, with all 265 students passing.

Of them, 261 secured first division, while 144 scored above 90 per cent.