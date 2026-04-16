Bhubaneswar: The Indian Coast Guard station at Paradip port town Wednesday made a seizure of betel nuts worth over Rs 1.5 crore, which were illegally smuggled from Bangladesh to India by sea route.

In a swift and meticulously planned operation, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended two Indian fishing boats engaged in illegal activity in the Bay of Bengal.

The fishing boats were found carrying approximately 710 gunny bags of betel nuts, worth over Rs 1.5 crore.

The boats were registered with West Bengal and were operating without any valid documents, said Coast Guard officials.

The boats, along with crew, were escorted to Kasafal fishing harbour and were handed over to Kasafal Marine Police Station, Odisha, for further detailed investigation.

The joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and the State Marine Police through constant vigil and alertness at sea underscores the Maritime synergy and steadfast commitment in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.