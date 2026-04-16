Paralakhemundi: A court in Gajapati district has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife following sustained dowry-related harassment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Bibhu Prasad Panda convicted Regati Dhanunjaya, alias Rakoti Dhanunjaya, under Section 302 of IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, with an additional six months’ imprisonment in case of default.

The court found him guilty under Section 498A for cruelty, awarding three years’ rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine.

He received a further two-year sentence and a Rs 2,000 fine under dowry-related provisions.

Dhanunjaya married Regati Pentamma in April 2018. He later demanded more dowry and subjected her to abuse.

Pentamma was found dead in November 2019 at their rented house in Gurandi area.

The court relied on the testimony of 13 witnesses and documentary evidence to deliver the verdict.