Bhubaneswar: As many as 87 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 19 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 68 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 237 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 30th Oct(till 9am) pic.twitter.com/sCiKGg1oCu — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 30, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 29,072 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 27,317 have recovered. While there are 1,570 active cases, 164 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,88,646 with the detection of 1,547 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,308. As many as 891 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 656 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 44,506 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45.08 lakh.