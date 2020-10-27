Bhubaneswar: As many as 88 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While 17 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 71 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 230 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 27th Oct(till 9am) pic.twitter.com/8at0tTMdzS — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 27, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 28,782 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 26,607 have recovered. While there are 1,996 active cases, 158 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,83,942 with detection of 1,247 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,272. As many as 729 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 518 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 30,303 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 43.85 lakh.