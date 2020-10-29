Bhadrak: Bonth police Thursday arrested nine women for attacking and injuring police and government officials during a demonstration at the Bonth block office in Bhadrak district, Wednesday. The police arrested the women after examining the CCTV footage of the office.

Sources said a group of women was demonstrating for the dismissal of the secretary and president of their self-help group at Bonth block office. They turned violent and attacked police personnel and block administration officials present at the spot. Four policemen and two government officials sustained severe injuries during the attack. Among those injured were an OLM coordinator and the block project manager. Some others allegedly barged into the office and ransacked the furniture.

