Mumbai: Nine women were rescued from a prostitution racket at a popular spa in Prabhadevi area of Central Mumbai, police said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the Mumbai police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell raided the spa, situated in a plush residential tower, on Friday and rescued nine women from the premises, an official said.

The police found immoral activities being carried out at the spa, deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said.

The police have arrested Salim Shaikh, who owns the establishment, the official said, adding that the woman who was in-charge of the illegal activities has been issued a notice under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

An offence has been registered under Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Dadar police station, he said.

PTI