Nuapada: A woman and her nine-year-old daughter were electrocuted after an 11-KV live electric wire fell on them at Makhapadar village under Sinapalli police limits in this district Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Tarulata Chandi, 45, and daughter Dushila Chandi, 9 in the village. The incident coming on the New Year day has spread shockwaves in the district.

Sources said, the woman along with her daughter had gone to a nearby tube-well to water their under-construction house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) when an 11-KV electric wire suddenly snapped and fell on them.

The wire first fell on the minor girl and Tarulata while trying to save her daughter was also electrocuted. As a result, they died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot but failed to seize the bodies for post-mortem as locals created a ruckus over the death. Meanwhile, irate locals created a ruckus and blamed electricity officials for the incident. BJP district president Subrat Thakur and president Kamal Charan Tandi of Dalit Adhikar Manch also rushed to the spot

Locals have demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. Sinapalli additional tehsildar Lakshman Kumar Majhi reached the spot and assured to give Rs 20,000 for the kin of the deceased. However, villagers rejected the offer. Sinapali police deployed forces and are keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation.

PNN