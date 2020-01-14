Kendrapara: At such a tender age, he has been forced to shoulder the burden of his house as all members of his family are suffering from ailments and bedridden. Circumstances forced him to earn bread and butter for the whole family besides taking care of them medically and thus, he had no option but to skip classes.

Meet nine-year-old Prathamesh Behera, son of Pabitra Kumar Behera of Athabatia under Garjanga gram panchayat of Marshaghai block.

He was studying in Class III at Athabatia-based Saraswati Sishu Mandir. Now, he has been shouldering the responsibilities of his family and taking care of his parents along with his 12-year-old elder brother for the past four months after his father became bedridden.

Fate played a cruel joke on Prathamesh as all his dreams of becoming an educated person seem like a mirage due to the prevailing circumstances.

According to sources, the 40-year-old poverty-stricken landless Pabitra Kumar Behera managed to earn bread for his family by opening a temporary roadside tiffin stall at Badapala. His 12-year-old son is polio-afflicted and dumb and neither can he stand nor speak. He has been confined to a wheelchair.

For the past eight years, Pabitra’s wife Champabati Behera has been reeling under arthritis. She is not able to work or walk properly. Though, he has spent huge money for her treatment she could not recover from her sickness. Later, Pabitra too suffered from the ailment and for four months he has lost his ability to stand or walk. He is now bed-ridden.

Being affected with abject poverty, the family members were struggling to get proper treatment. They used to go hungry most of the time.

Prathamesh does all the household chores besides taking care of his father and elder brother.

“What should I do? Three of my family members depend on me physically and financially. I have to do all the household work and go begging for food and to provide medicine for my ailing parents”, said Prathamesh with tears rolling down his cheeks.

“I wake up early in the morning and collect fuel wood. Later, I do the household works. I brush the teeth of my father and elder brother. I prepare meals and later, go to school. After returning from school, I go for begging in the locality. Though my mother can stand, she cannot walk,” added Prathamesh.

“When children of my age spend their time playing with friends and receiving care from their parents, I am ill-fated in this regard. I had a dream to go for higher studies. But, the dream would remain unfulfilled. Who would help me take care of my parents and provide medicines? Most of the times I sleep empty stomach,” lamented Prathamesh.

“Like every other kid, I too want to wear new clothes and play, but I know it is not possible for me. What should I do? It’s my fate,” said Prathamesh.

“I urged District Collector and the Odisha CM to provide free medical treatment to my parents and save them. I do not know where to take them for treatment. Besides this, I want to study too,” added Prathamesh.

“Many social activists and youth organisations have demanded aid and support for Prathamesh and his family,” said Ranjan Kumar Das, a rights activist.

When contacted, the District Collector Samarth Verma said he would visit the family and take steps to provide the needed help to the distressed family.

PNN