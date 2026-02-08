Sonepur: Police in Subarnapur district Saturday seized 9,000 bottles of cough syrup during a raid in the Rampur area and arrested one person, while three others managed to escape.

Addressing correspondents at a press conference at the district police headquarters, Subarnapur Superintendent of Police Narayan Nayak said the seizure followed a specific intelligence input about illegal trafficking of cough syrup in Sahajbahal village under Mayabarha panchayat.

Acting on the SP’s direction, a police team led by Rampur police Sub-Inspector Prakash Nanda conducted an early morning raid.

On spotting the police team, three suspects fled the scene, while one suspect was detained along with two vehicles — a pick-up van and a car — allegedly used to transport the contraband.

The arrested person was identified as Gulshan Sahu, 24, of Satalma village under Barpali police station in Bargarh district. Police also seized a mobile phone from his possession.