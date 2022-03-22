Berlin: Germany’s parliament on Tuesday paid tribute to Boris Romanchenko. But then who is Boris Romanchenko? Well he is a man who survived a number of Adolf Hitler’s concentration camps during World War II. He may have survived that deadly war, but could not manage to do so during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Romanchenko was killed last week during an attack in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. He was 96.

The Buchenwald concentration camp memorial said Monday that Romanchenko Romanchenko was killed Friday. He also survived concentration camps at Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen.

It said that, according to his granddaughter, the multi-story building where Romachenko lived was hit by a Russian missile.

Romanchenko was dedicated to keeping alive the memory of Nazi crimes. He was vice-president of the International Buchenwald-Dora Committee, the memorial said.

Opening a session of Germany’s parliament Tuesday, Deputy Speaker Katrin Goering-Eckardt paid tribute to Romanchenko. She said Romanchenko was taken to Dortmund in Germany as a forced labourer in 1942 and was sent to the concentration camps after an escape attempt in 1943. Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941.

Also read: Ukrainian troops retake key Kyiv suburb even as battle for Mariupol rages

“His (Romanchenko) death reminds us that Germany has a special historical responsibility toward Ukraine,” Goering-Eckardt said. “Boris Romanchenko is one of thousands of dead in Ukraine. Every single life that has been taken reminds us to do everything we can to stop this cruel war that violates international law and to help people in and from Ukraine,” she added.

Lawmakers held a moment of silence in memory of Romanchenko and other victims of the war.

Romanchenko ‘survived four concentration camps and was now killed in the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine’, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said. “His fate shows both the criminal character of Russian policy and why Germany is showing solidarity with Ukraine, why we must show solidarity.”