Bhubaneswar: Ninety nine more coronavirus affected patients have recovered and were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, informed Monday.

Jajpur district registered the highest number of recoveries with 16 patients discharged. Other districts that reported recoveries were Khurda (13), Kendrapara (11), Ganjam (nine), Deogarh (eight), Cuttack and Jagartsinghpur (seven each), Balasore, Bargarh and Bolangir (six each), Keonjhar (four), Nayagarh (three), Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh (one each).

With the new recovery cases, the total number of patients so far discharged stands at 1,993.

PNN