Kolkata: A protest against the recent bulldozer action in Kolkata’s Tiljala turned violent Sunday as demonstrators threw stones at police personnel in the Park Circus area, injuring at least three of them and damaging several vehicles, officials said.

Bulldozers rolled into Kolkata’s Tiljala last Wednesday as part of the West Bengal government’s demolition drive against illegal structures following the factory fire that killed two people.

Sunday, people gathered near Park Circus Seven Point Crossing to protest against the demolition and attempted to block roads.

As police tried to disperse the unlawful assembly, a section of the crowd allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, triggering chaos in the area.

Several vehicles parked along the roadside, including those carrying central forces, were vandalised during the violence, police said.

Personnel of the Kolkata Police and those of the central forces were deployed in strength in the area following the incident. They conducted route marches and patrolled the adjoining areas to prevent any further escalation and restore normalcy.

The Kolkata Police’s Additional Commissioner Ashesh Biswas said action had already been initiated against those involved.

Some people tried to block the road. It was an illegal gathering. The police were trying to disperse them, and there was some pelting of stones. Three of our colleagues were injured, Biswas told reporters.

We have already arrested a few people, he said.

The officer also said the police acted according to standard operating procedures, and efforts were underway to identify all those involved in the violence. There was an attack on the police. We will see who is behind it and arrest everyone. Strict legal action will be taken, he added.

Police did not immediately disclose the number of people arrested or whether any protesters were injured during the clashes.