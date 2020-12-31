Beijing: China and India are in consultations to hold the ninth round of Corps Commander-level meeting. During the meeting the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh will be discussed. This information was given Thursday by Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Sr Colonel Tan Kefei.

Since the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between the armies of China and India, the two sides have maintained consultations on disengagement of frontline troops and strengthened management of border troops, Tan told an online media briefing. The situation in the border areas is generally stable, he said.

China is willing to maintain communication with India through military and diplomatic channels, informed Tan. “India is expected to work with China towards the same goal, implement the consensus reached at the Corps Commander-level meetings, and take pragmatic measures to further abate the tension in border areas,” Tan added.

India and China have held several rounds of talks at the diplomatic and military-level to resolve the standoff that erupted in early May.

At the latest round of foreign ministry-level talks December 18, the two sides said that they have agreed to continue work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The meeting also decided to hold the next round of military dialogue at an early date.

In the midst of the eastern Ladakh standoff, Chinese President Xi Jinping appointed December 19 a new General as the Commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theatre Command which oversees the China-India border.

Xi, who heads the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high-command of the two million-strong People’s Liberation Army (PLA), appointed Gen. Zhang Xudong as the Commander of the Western Theatre Command.

Gen Zhang succeeds the 65-year-old Gen Zhao Zongqi. It was during the latter’s term the 2017 Doklam standoff took place. The Ladakh standoff also happened under the watch of Gen Zhao.