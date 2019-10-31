Young filmmaker Abhishek Swain attempts to depict the miserable condition of Gotipua artistes who stay in abject poverty through a movie ‘Through the eyes of an artiste’

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent Gotipua dancer Birabara Sahoo passed away at his village Indolakusiari in Khurda Tuesday after fighting a prolonged battle against illness.

Unfortunately, the state government didn’t recognise his amazing talent beyond a few awards and certificates. He struggled to stay alive due to sheer poverty.

It may be noted that he was conferred with Orissa Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1997. He also received Utkal Atma by Od-French Cultural Organisation in 2006. Young filmmaker Abhishek Swain made a film on him as a tribute recently.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Abhishek said, “This legendary guru dedicated 8 decades of his life to the ancient dance form of our state. It’s a sheer shame that the Government never offered him or any other Gotipua performers any financial aid despite several letters written to the officials concerned.”

“Such a great man dying in such a pathetic state exposes the state government’s callous nature towards renowned artistes of Odisha,” he added.

Swain hopes to draw the govt’s attention to the plight of artistes like Birabar Sahoo and his pupils, who in spite of their immense contribution to the field of art and culture, live in abject poverty.

This film is titled ‘Through The Eyes Of An Artist’ and it is depicted through Guru Birabara’s point of view and explores his life along with different ancient art forms of Odisha. Abhishek captured his last moments in his lens.

The film is produced by researcher Kalandi Charana Sahu and Sheikh Gulzar Husain. Renowned film producer Satyabrat Sanu Ratho has taken responsibility to present this film under Prelude. The technical team comprising Suraj Pattanayak, Hariss Mohanty and Bishnu Prassad Mohanty has strived to enhance the visual appeal of the movie.Abhishek Swain has collaborated with renowned music director Kisaloy Roy who has crafted the background score and sound design of this project. “The movie is going to be screened very soon,” said one of the members of the production team.

Many renowned dancers and intellectuals have condemned the callous act of the state government for neglecting eminent artistes who have made Odisha proud through their performing arts in the past.