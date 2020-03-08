Bargarh: Most social workers try to get recognition by distributing food, clothes and money. However, a girl from the non-descript Temari village under Maoist-infested Paikamal block in Bargarh district has caught the attention by serving people in the area through the social media.

Meet Charubala Barik with the nickname Deepa. Her father Amrutlal is a farmer and mother Sushama, an Anganwadi worker and they are a normal middle-class family. Deepa is now pursuing her graduation. However, she has gained fame by helping distraught people through her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Deepa informed that most people in her locality are unaware about government rules and procedures. So they come to her seeking help. When that happens, Deepa clicks a photo of the person, writes a few lines regarding the problem and uploads the matter on her Twitter and FB accounts tagging the matter to the Odisha government as well as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s social media accounts. She also requests the state government to look into the matter.

Deepa’s efforts have paid amazing results. Soukilal Pradhan got government help of Rs 98,000 for his house which had suffered damages due to natural calamities. Similarly Drona Bonchhor received funds worth Rs 10,000 for his treatment from the Red Cross.

Deepa has so far attracted the government’s attention to 1,088 cases. Among them are the plight the half- constructed Kudasinga culvert in Harabhanga block in Boudh district is causing and 17 beneficiaries of Nuagaon village in Koraput district still not getting their pensions.

“I am happy that more than half of the cases I raised up in social media platforms have so far been addressed,” Deepa said.

