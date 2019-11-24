Ranchi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said that a grand Ram temple would be constructed at Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally at Palamau ahead of the November-December Jharkhand Assembly elections, the senior BJP leader said: “BJP does what it promises. People used to say that the BJP makes only promises but we have fulfilled all promises. Now there is one law in country (after removal of Article 370). We formulated law to end triple talaq. A grand Ram temple will be constructed at Ayodhya.”

Asserting that the BJP has done work “faster than other governments,” he promised that no family without a home will be left in the country by 2022.

“The poor people never had thought that gas cylinder would reach their homes. I thank Chief Minister Raghubar Das for providing gas stoves along with free cylinder. The government has decided that people will not to have fetch water from wells. We will ensure drinking water to every household. Electricity has reached each village,” he said.

The Minister also said that the state, has “to a larger extent”, curbed the Maoist menace.

“The Maoist are making some efforts before the polls but no one will be allowed to carry guns. Maoist should desist from nefarious activities.”

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned for the five-phase Assembly polls. BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off the election campaign November 21 and was followed by the party’s Working President JP Nadda, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, and Rajnath Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address two rallies.

In the first phase, polling will take place November 30 for 13 of the state’s 81 Assembly seats.

IANS