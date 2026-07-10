By Jasmine Meher

The economic trajectory of post-liberalisation India has long been dictated by a predictable, well-trodden path: a migration of labour from agriculture to heavy, carbon-intensive industries, followed by a gradual climb into service sector dominance. Yet, for a resource-rich state like Odisha, this textbook blueprint presents a profound dilemma.

For decades, the state has served as India’s reliable material bedrock, casting its destiny in iron and forging its progress in coal fire. While this heavy-industry paradigm successfully pulled millions out of acute poverty and pushed the state’s Gross State Domestic Product toward impressive milestones, it also brought the inevitable shadows of resource dependency—localised displacement, environmental degradation, and the looming threat of the middle-income trap.

Today’s youth, coming of age in a rapidly digitising and ecologically precarious world, look at this landscape with a mix of gratitude for the stability achieved and deep anxiety for the future. They recognise that continuing down a purely extractive path means mortgaging tomorrow’s ecology for today’s economy.

Fortunately, a quiet, intellectual rebellion is unfolding within Odisha’s policy corridors, one that aims to skip the standard developmental curve entirely by transitioning directly from a mineral-extraction economy into a high-value, green-tech digital frontier.

This ambitious endeavour—a deliberate attempt to leapfrog the high-carbon middle-income phase—demands an analytical dissection. True economic modernism is no longer about how much ore a region can extract, but how much value it can retain through technological sophistication.

Odisha’s contemporary strategy reflects this realisation, attempting to decarbonise its hard-to-abate heavy sectors by anchoring green hydrogen clusters around institutions like IIT Bhubaneswar. Concurrently, the state is making a high-tech pivot toward semiconductor packaging and aerospace components, signalling intent to compete not on cheap raw materials, but on intellectual capital.

Even the state’s sprawling coastline is being reimagined through the prism of a high-yield blue economy. To the young intellectual, this is an exhilarating departure from the passive rent-seeking behaviour that often plagues resource-rich geographies. It represents a paradigm shift where economic value is generated by cognitive ecosystems rather than physical degradation of the land.

However, the true test of this leapfrog strategy lies in the reconciliation of the digital hinterland with the high-tech urban corridors. While the contiguous urban sprawl of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri swiftly morphs into a sophisticated services and tech hub, a stark disparity threatens to isolate the inland districts.

The youth perspective on this transformation is acutely sensitive to geographic equity; a green leap is hollow if its fruits are confined to coastal enclaves while the tribal and western heartlands remain mere suppliers of raw labour. The state cannot afford a dual economy where technological opulence coexists with rural stagnation.

Therefore, the democratisation of this future economy hinges entirely on a hyper-local skilling revolution. Initiatives like the World Skill Centre must transcend being marquee urban showpieces and become deeply embedded, living institutions within the ITIs of districts like Koraput, Kalahandi, and Sonepur.

For the aspirational youth of Odisha, the modern definition of employment has fundamentally evolved; they seek dignity, intellectual engagement, and global relevance over low-end service jobs or hazardous industrial labour.

If the state can successfully synchronise its aggressive push for green tech with a decentralised digital infrastructure that empowers rural youth to participate in global value chains right from their hometowns, it will write a unique chapter in development economics.

Odisha stands at a historical inflection point. Having successfully leveraged its geological wealth to achieve fiscal resilience, it must now execute its most daring manoeuvre: proving that an industrial powerhouse can bypass the traditional pitfalls of growth to construct an equitable, future-ready, and thoroughly green knowledge economy.

The writer is a Bhubaneswar-based author.