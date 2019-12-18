Kendrapara: In an effort to woo tourists to Sialia village under Rajkanika block, where houses have neither doors nor locks, the district administration has started developing a park, a playground and a public toilet to provide basic amenities for tourists to spend their leisure with family members.

According to District Collector Samarth Verma, the non-descript village is unique because no house in it has doors or latches whereas in today’s world all types of robberies and thefts take place even in broad daylight. The Siali hamlet is an example of simple living and mutual trust turning the village into a Utopian world.

“Recently, I visited the hamlet under Baradia panchayat along with my colleagues where nearly 40 families reside. The houses there have only frames, but no doors. And their safety lockers are namesake as these have no locks.”

The villagers’ unflinching faith that deity Maa Kharakhai takes care of the hamlet gives them the courage to reside in door-less homes.

Occasionally, a small tin sheet is fixed across the entrance to prevent animals from sneaking into the houses, added Verma.

The village is also a nice tourist spot to visit. In order to promote tourism there, the district administration has decided to provide basic amenities to the visitors. Work on a rural park, public toilet and playground in Sialia village has commenced with the active support of the local sarpanch.

The administration has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the park and public toilet whereas Rs 10 lakh has been provided for a playground at Sialia, indicated the district collector.