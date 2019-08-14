The Union Territory of Daman and Diu is battling hard to get the tag of ‘crime free Diu’. What’s more interesting is that there is just a single detainee imprisoned in the Diu Sub Jail.

Thirty-year-old Deepak Kanji is the main detainee in the 472-year-old facility due to which the Diu is not getting its ‘crime free’ tag. The jail has five prison guards and an associate jailer for a facility housing one.

In charge of the jail, Chandrahas Vaja informed that the jail staff works in shifts, guarding the prisoner 24×7. A restaurant close to the stronghold serves food to Kanji.

The shutdown procedure of the jail started in 2013 when the Archeological Survey of India mentioned that they needed to change over the site into a destination for tourists.

There were actually seven detainees in the jail. The real shutdown of the fort, however, started a year ago, after which four of the seven detainees were moved to a jail in Amreli in Gujarat after being convicted for their crimes.

However, Kanji who was caught in December, for supposedly attempting to harm his wife, has his case pending at court. If convicted, he will also be moved to Amreli after which Diu will be fully crime free.