Mumbai: Stars do not lead happily ever after lives as shown in reel world. While, they are shown as loyal towards their better halves on-screen, the story is quite different in real life.

So, let us show you some heartthrobs who cheated on their real wives.

Dharmendra: He was happily married to Prakash Kaur but fell for Hema Malini. Their love story began on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan, and it was five years after their blazing chemistry in Sholay, that the two decided to tie the knot in 1980. Both of them converted to Islam, as Dharmendra’s first wife was not ready to divorce him.

Amitabh Bachchan: Once lovers, Big B and Rekha rarely ever acknowledge each other today. But, there was definitely some silsila going on between the two. His affair behind wife, Jaya’s back was known to all. In fact, the movie Silsila is said to be an on-screen depiction of the real-life love triangle of Amitabh, Jaya and Rekha.

Aamir Khan: After the super success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released, Aamir went on to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Reena at the age of 21. They were happily married for 15 long years. Aamir cheated on his wife with assistant director of Lagaan, Kiran Rao who is now his wife. The news of his affair with Kiran broke his marriage with Reena.

Saif Ali Khan: Saif broke his 13 years marriage with Amrita Singh after his scintillating affair with an Italian model named Rosa Catalano. After his divorce from Amrita, Saif dated Rosa for a couple of years. All is history now as Saif is happily married to Bebo.

Pulkit Samrat: He was married to his childhood sweetheart Shweta Rohira only to end it after 11 months. Shweta was shattered when she got to know that her husband was having an affair with his Sanam Re co-star, Yami Gautam.

Govinda: The king of comedy and dance is happily married to his wife, Sunita for almost 31 years now and the couple is blessed with two kids, a son and a daughter. Govinda and Sunita’s married life was not a piece of cake as they had their share of ups and downs. During the making of Hadh Kar Di Aapne in 2000, Govinda fell for Rani Mukerji. Govinda cheated on his wife and had an extra-marital affair with Rani.