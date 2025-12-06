A viral video from an Indian traffic junction has left the internet both shocked and relieved. The viral clip captures a moment that could have gone horribly wrong in seconds.

It was just another busy day at an Indian traffic junction. Vehicles honked. People rushed. A traffic police officer in his white uniform was helping clear the chaos. Another cop in a khaki dress stood nearby, focusing on the moving traffic.

Moments later, the officer in white stepped away from the center. He moved toward the side of the road. But the other officer stayed put, unaware of the danger approaching him.

Then comes the twist shown in the viral video. A truck enters the frame. It tries to switch lanes at the junction.

Maybe the officer was standing in a blind spot, or maybe the driver just didn’t notice him. Then the unexpected happened.

Here’s the viral video:

The truck bumps into the police officer. The vehicle was slow, so the hit looked more like a strong push. The officer was shoved forward by the impact.

The second officer immediately rushed to the spot. He signalled the truck driver to stop. Thankfully, the situation did not escalate further.

The police officer was lucky. The impact was small, and he escaped without major injury. The viral video has made many viewers realize how risky traffic duty can be. A split second could have changed everything.

