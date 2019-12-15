You must have seen mango, lemon, chilli, carrot, radish and amla pickles, but you will be surprised to know that there is a shop in Essex, London, where pickles of human organs are sold.

In ‘Curiosities from the Fifth Corner’, you will see hands, feet, skulls, hair, nails, animal skulls, their remains and many scary and strange things kept closed in boxes. The image of these boxes together will remind you of the goriest scenes from horror movies.

Owner of the shop Henry Scrag kept items like chopped hands, women’s wombs, ovaries and even the corpse of a newborn, which are kept in a glass jar containing pickles.

Henry says, “I understand that some people do not like to buy the m or think me wrong about selling them because as a society we usually do not know the traditions of other cultures. But I think a lot of things people never see. In such a situation, people can come to this shop and see many things related to their body and can also buy them if they like.”

Surprisingly, Henry has also taken permission from the Medical Board for this shop. He says that he keeps hundreds of strange things in his shop from human organs to animal parts and the like, which are priced from 10 Euros to 2650 Euros i.e. Rs 900 to 2.5 Lakhs.

Henry says that for this work, he uses only unclaimed dead bodies or donated dead bodies. He first dips the carcasses or their organs in formaldehyde, which causes the tissue (flesh or tissue) of the organs to deteriorate. He then dips them in alcohol. He added that from time to time, they had to change the water of each jar so that the organs could be safe.