Weddings are usually filled with joy, music, dancing and sometimes, unexpected drama. A video currently going viral on social media has become a major talking point online. In the clip, a groom’s shocking act during the celebration has left viewers and guests stunned.

The scene was set: all the rituals were completed at the mandap, the orchestra was playing, the atmosphere was lively, and the groom was dancing enthusiastically. But in the middle of his performance, he did something that no one saw coming.

As the groom danced with the hired orchestra dancers, he suddenly removed his garland and placed it around the neck of one of the performers. The moment caused an uproar in the crowd. Family members and wedding guests were left speechless, while others pulled out their phones to capture the unexpected twist.

Initially stunned, the dancer hesitated, unsure if the groom was joking. But as he smiled and folded his hands, signalling sincerity, the woman played along. She removed her garland and placed it around the groom’s neck, all while dancing.

What followed was a mix of whistles, laughter, and flashing camera lights. In the video, the two are seen continuing to dance together as if it were another jaimala ceremony.

The video, whose origin is yet to be confirmed, is being widely shared with social media users speculating it might be from Bihar based on the language and setting. Reactions have flooded the internet, with users commenting, “Dulha gaya kaam se,” and “Bhabhi number two enters the chat.”

Though it remains unclear whether the stunt was real or staged for the camera, it has certainly captured the internet’s imagination.