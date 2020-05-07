Berhampur: Taking the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic with technology to a new length, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Silk City has developed a UVC sanitiser to sanitise electronic equipment at home, office and at COVID hospitals.

The UVC sanitiser will help in sanitising electronic equipment like mobile phones, laptops, computers, tablets and other electronic equipment used by the health workers and doctors in COVID hospitals.

Chances of infections by the coronavirus are high in case of COVID-19 health workers and doctors for which the need to sanitise the electronic equipment like cell phone, laptop and other equipment becomes a necessity.

The UVC sanitiser which uses the ultraviolet rays will help in sanitising all electronic equipment within 15 minutes and reduce risk of infection among the health workers and doctors.

The UVC sanitiser has been built by upgrading an old microwave oven used at home and at a cost of only Rs 1,200.

Reports said UVC or ultraviolet germicidal irradiation is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet light to kill or inactivate microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them unable to perform vital cellular functions.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been apprised of the development and on receiving its permission, the new UVC sanitiser will be provided to all COVID-19 hospitals in the state, Rajat Kumar Panigrahi ITI principal said.

PNN