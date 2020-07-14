Bhubaneswar: With 91.46 per cent pass percentage in the Bhubaneswar region, students here revelled in their performance in CBSE Class XII boards.

However, many of them shared the mental pressures associated with having to prepare for the exams amid the pandemic. Sidhanth Das, who secured 96.2 per cent, said, “I did not take the business studies exam and was quite tensed before the declaration of results. I was worried that my average marks will affect the overall marks. However, in the end, I am satisfied with the result.”

On being enquired whether he will appear for the exams again to improve the average marks, Das said that waiting for the exams and its subsequent cancellation was not good for the mental health of the students. “Hence, I have decided to avoid it,” he said.

“I am interested in chartered accountancy but with the current situation, it seems to be a less productive year. I will try to make it productive by preparing online for the future,” he added.

Abhilash Pati, who got 94 per cent, said, “This year was tough in so many ways. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, my mother also suffering from cancer and is under treatment. I had to travel to the hospital regularly. I am happy with the result. I plan to pursue Bcom.”

Ashutosh Panigrahi, who secured 98.4 per cent said, “My family had decided to not follow COVID-19 news during the pandemic as it affects the wellbeing of a person. Moreover, there is not much that you can do about it. Now I am planning to prepare for OJEE entrance exam.

Megha Panda, who got 91.6 per cent, said, “I was a little tensed about the results as I had flunked my accounts paper. The pandemic gave us an opportunity to be with family and stay away from hectic school life. It gives us the opportunity to realise the things which actually matter. I am interested in pursuing law in future.”