Usually, when a hotel is constructed, it is made in such a way that it can remain the same for years. But there is also a hotel in the world, which is built every year but later melts as spring approaches. Yes, you must be surprised to know this, but this unique hotel is in Sweden. It is known as Ice Hotel.

This Ice Hotel in Sweden is built every year during winter just for five months and later melts. The tradition of building this unique hotel began in 1989.

This motel is built on the banks of the River Torne. To make it, about 2500 tons of ice is extracted from the river and then its construction kicks in October. Artists from all over the world hit the place to show their art just for this purpose.

Every year several rooms are made for tourists in the hotel. This time 35 rooms were built. Temperature inside the rooms was around minus five degrees Celsius. It is said that every year about 50k tourists put up in this hotel.

Ice Hotel looks beautiful both from outside and inside and remains in its place till May. Following which, the snow starts melting here and the hotel is closed. The one-night stay in this hotel ranges from Rs 17,000 to Rs one lakh.

The structure is an eco friendly one, that is, environmentally friendly. Only solar powered devices have been installed here. The special thing about this hotel is that there is also an ice bar. Besides these, glass are made up of ice for tourists. Sound effects have been installed inside the hotel which gives a feeling of a jungle. At the same time, there is also a creative zone for children.